Interview: The D.O.C.

He‘s probaly the most important songwriter‘s of hip hop music. He wrote classic songs for Eazy-E, Dr.Dre and for NWA. As a rap artist he was signed to Ruthless Records where he released his album „No One Can Do It Better“. After a car crash he lost his voice, wich he received while he was in jail. He‘s full with new energy and was ready to talk with us.

You have worked with the biggest west coast rappers of all time and you were a important part of theier success. Today after almost 30 years, are you proud of what you have done ?

I’m more than proud, to have been a part of what was the West Coast’s move to the top of the food chain. I put all I had into that music and I’m happy for the success of all those involved…For me personally, it was a very trying time. The loss of my voice was and has been the hardest of life’s lessons. That said music was all I had, so continuing to write was as much therapy as it was all I could really contribute.

For about two years you had your voice back while you were in

prison. How does it feels and how is it today ?

It‘s still a little surreal. I don’t have my old voice, so I still need the help of the track when performing, especially the old stuff, but I imagine, it feels like coming home after being locked away for many years. For me it was all muscle memory as once the first song started, I just moved.

What do you think about the „Straight Outta Compton“ movie ? Do you think they told the story right ?

I support full the vision of the film’s writers, although I’d call it a very romantic version of those days. It was far from a truthful depiction, but all in all it was a good film that I enjoyed.

You have written Eazy-E‘s first Hit „We Want Eazy“, what you you tell to that experience ?

Some things never change. I sit next to him at the console and grunt to either agree or disagree with what I hear. We fight he wins, The record comes out. It‘s a bit of an odd collaboration, but its worked.

I heared that you are working on a documentary. What can you tell about ?

It‘s really just who I am. I’m grateful for everything, i’ve gotten from the experience show business gave, both good and bad. It made me who I am. Now its clear that giving was always my best attribute. If I can help, its always my pleasure, as long as you don’t take my kindness for granted. I love dope music and I love helping others find it.

You have worked longtime with Dr.Dre and had a lot of moments to share with him. How was it to work with him ?

Dre is a sick Genius. He once asked me, “When you rap to yourself, what voice do you hear”? Very interesting question, I thought as when I rap songs in my head, I still hear the old voice as clearly as if when I open my mouth it will come out. He also told me once, “Beethoven wrote his best work after losing his ears”. Clearly a nudge to tell me my best was ahead. As for my best Dre story. Our blow ups have been well documented, but the first time we fought and separated after The Chronic, about 6 months later he called. We settled our differences and when I came back to Cali he’d moved into a huge mansion. He invited me in and took me to a backyard pool surround by naked women and said “ Welcome Home”. That was a great day.

Are you working on new music, film or tv productions ?

There’s so much in store for me, it‘s hard to know where to start. Yes to new music. In my eyes the best work is yet to come. Yes to TV and I’m in talks right now and hopefully this summer My show will air. Yes to film as both an actor and finally telling my story in either a feature or maybe a series. Those conversations have just begun, but the interest in my story now that I’ve begun to come from behind the scenes has been overwhelming.

