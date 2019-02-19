Home
Inkslingaz – Human Resources
Ever heared from the rap project „Inkslingaz“ from Buffalo, New York ? They just have released a dope new album „Human Ressources“ with 12 tracks. There are not much information to find about this project.
<a href="http://inkslingaz.bandcamp.com/album/human-resources">Human Resources by Inkslingaz</a>
