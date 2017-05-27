Hip Hop Festivals 2017

Wie jedes Jahr gibt es zahlreiche Hip Hop Festivals in Deutschland sowie im Ausland, hier sind die einige davon:
Splash!Festival
06.07.2017 – 09.07.2017
Location: Gräfenhainichen
Line Up: Kool Savas, Mac Miller, Genetikk, Travis Scott…
Webseite: http://splash-festival.de
Out For Fame Festival
Location: Dortmund
Line Up: DJ Premier, Mo Trip, Arrested Development,Azad…
18.08.-20.08.2017
Webseite: http://out4famefestival.com/2017/
Ausland:
Hip Hop Kemp
17.08.-19.08.2017
Location: Hradec Kralove
Line Up: Common, Kool G Rap, Grammatik,Main Source…
Webseite: http://de.hiphopkemp.cz
Royal Arena
18.08.-19.08.2017
Location: Arena Römerareal
Line Up: Cypress Hill, Jedi Mind Tricks, Stormzy…
http://www.royalarena.ch