Born In 1989 , Was Raised In Southside Jamaica Queens , Music was everywhere around me growing up, my mom , a singer and my dad a Local Dj in the neighborhood , I couldn’t escape music. What Made Gordo Start Putting Words Together Was Writing Poetry At First.
And Once he Found Out What „Instrumentals“ were, Gordo started Rapping The Poems he had Wrote.
Gordo Came Up With The Name „Gordo“ One Night While he Was Eating Lol.
he called himself „Sir Yung Luxury“ Before That he felt like It Was Too Long, So him Being „Gordo“ (Which Means FAT In Spanish) he Just Went With It and It fits!
Gordo Represent My Brothers In My Team Which Is “YungLuxury” 1st Project Released Was March 3rd Of 2017 Called „20YL“ (10 Songs) After dropping his very first music project, He Quit his Job To further Pursue his Music Career
New Project Coming Soon (Dec 22nd)
Newest Music Out:
“Mirrors”
“Feel Like The Man”
“Say Something”