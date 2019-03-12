Frankie Gold and ShvdowBoy independently release their long awaited debut album Heroes 4 Hire! Long time best friends, and frequent collaborators, Frankie and Shvdow worked hard together while working full time jobs and balancing real life and responsibilities, to bring you this cultivation of compositions. With commercial flavored hits such as „Make it Home“ the Duo contentiously deliver their mastery of melodies, and hit making capabilities. With Underground Hip Hop styled masterpieces like Power of the Pen ShvdowBoy and Frankie Gold prove once again that they more than hold their own lyrically. With something for everyone, this album is the perfect introduction to the Hometown Heroes who do everything themselves! Recorded, mixed, and mastered by Frankie Gold at The Gold Mine in Franklin, TN.