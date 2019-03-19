Here comes a fresh Rap artist from Minnesotta. Garrison Elijaah dropped today his new 4 track short EP titled „Lil Piece Of Freedom“. What Garrison telling about this new record: „Struggle presents itself in so many different forms and the path of finding some type of peace can become uncertain. I know the exact feeling because i’m human.. I’ve suffered from loss, addiction, etc. but this is not about me.. This is for you. Have you ever felt trapped inside of yourself ? constantly asking yourself am i really free?.. I know that different vices of choice can become the result of having those feelings sometimes and being judged comes with it also. I painted pictures of freedom with my words for you and i hope these songs can help you get through whatever you are going through, I’m excited to share this EP with you next week and i honestly appreciate the love and support this far. “Lil Piece Of Freedom” EP out now.“