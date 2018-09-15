Eric Holland aka E HOLLA, is an R&B artist. born in Virginia Beach, VA and and started singing at the age of 10. E Holla started out doing some cover songs that went viral one of them was Trey Songz love faces, then he released his single It’s On and a few other songs collaborating with other artists. E Holla has been featured on Coast to Coast live, became number 6 on the Reverbnation charts, And performed at the A3C Festival in Atlanta. He is currently putting together an album called UPLIFTING and it is going to be just like it’s name; the best.