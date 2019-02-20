Hands Up by TRDMRK is the first follow up single from Slimkid3 (Pharcyde) & DJ Nu-Mark’s (Jurassic 5) collabo release on Delicious Vinyl. This time around Tre and Mark decided to bring up and comer Austin Antoine into the faction and release it through DJ Nu-Mark’s label Hot Plate Records. An incredible black and white video was shot for this lead single showing each member walk out of an elevator door on the streets in various parts of LA. Jazzy Jeff, Michael Rapaport, Andy Samberg and Z-Trip gave wonderful quotes on Slimkid3 & Nu-Mark’s debut. Here’s a dark and heavy hitting follow up! Next up the TRDMRK LP and a world tour to match. Slimkid3 (Pharcyde) & DJ Nu-Mark (Jurassic 5) release the follow up to their debut album with an EP including special guests Dillon Cooper & Guilty Simpson. Two singles will be released from this fantastic EP („Hands Up“ & „Pick It Up“). Both singles have jaw dropping music videos. In November Nu-Mark released the critically acclaimed Zodiac Killah featuring Method Man. In the past Nu-Mark has worked with Nas, Charles Bradley, MF Doom, Damian Marley, Pharoahe Monch, Loneley Island and Aloe Blacc! Slimkid3, best known for his major role in every hit song by platinum selling outfit The Pharcyde witnessed the explosion of producer J Dilla when the group teamed up to create „Runnin“. TRDMRK will follow up with an upcoming world tour!