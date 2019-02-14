King of the Beat Records, a label from the Bronx just dropped the new album from The Diceman with 18 titles. Check out the movie down below, Diceman shares his vision, and some stories that lead up to making this album, Pritt Kalsi’s Journey behind the scenes on how he manufactured the product as it happened. The film also features some of the people who were also part of the journey who’s role and contribution helped make this project a very special one. From Chris Malbon who worked on the cover art as well as Phil East a very unique character who was behind the pressing of the actual vinyl.