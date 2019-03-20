Home
Da Flyy Hooligan – FYLPM II
The London based music label Gourmet Deluxx dropped today the new album „Flypm II“ from the rapper DaFlyyHooligan, the 10 track album features Planet Asia and was produced by Camoflauge Monk, Sonny Jim, DJ Flash, Micall Parknsun, Agor and NCL-TM.
