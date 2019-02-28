Blacktivity – UNCIVILLEFTS

This album particular is about the problems of black communities & self awareness. The entire album is not a history lesson but weaves in topics that one may have to ask himself to be at his best to figure things out to avoid repeating past failures.

Social injustices, prejudice, racial issues & situations we witness on a daily basis by an authority, at the same time painting the African man as a menace to society not knowing what we contributed to society.

Once Shade came up with Uncivil Rights, I immediately started thinking about what was happening around us & who it was happening to. Around the time of all the #BLACKLIVESMATTER movement & all that shit was going on. I also looked around at the message being presented by the mainstream rappers and it all looks & sounds like coonery! Not at all trying to add some intelligence. Products of the environment.