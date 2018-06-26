bennymayne Covers Destiny’s Child’s „say my name“

Ever heared from bennymayne ? The Toronto based RnB artist bennymayne is kickin his brand new release „say my name“, wich was a song originally released by Destiny‘s Child in 2000. The new single is coming Shortly after releasing his collaborative single „Attitude“ with Jutes. Benny decided to surprise listeners with this timeless pop hit. He changed the lyrics a little bit and incporporated his provocative, alternative blend of r&b and dark pop into the song. The song was released on June 08 as a free download.

bennymayne has already signed with Paradigm Agency and landed a distribution deal with EMPIRE (a label/distributor of Top Dawg, Kendrick Lamar, Freddie Gibbs, Tyga, Fat Joe, The Game, Post Malone and 21 Savage among others.) In the last few weeks alone, he’s been in sessions w/ Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum producers including Williedonut, Sadmoney, Rock Mafia, Fuego, Justice League, etc. So beware of this fresh artist and follow him on soundcloud if you like his music.