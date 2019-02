Danger My Ally is an EP performed by Toronto’s Asun Eastwood and entirely produced by Chicago’s own Onaje Jordan. This hard hitting project can be summed up in one word. RAW! Toronto’s own Asun Eastwood is best described as “Provocative”. He vividly paints dramatic pictures over loopy-hypnotic-bass riddled samples allowing the listener to get a glimpse of his gritty but luxurious lifestyle.