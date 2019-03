With a fresh pair of sneakers on and a scarf tied around his mic, Alfred Banks adds a touch of individualism to Hiphop . Alfred has been on a roll being featured on Complex.com’s List of „Top 10 Upcoming Rappers from New Orleans“ List to winning RevoltTv’s „LocalLoveTour“ Competition to a 15 city tour with XXL Freshman Mickey Factz. Alfred Banks‘ Future is as bright as he is. His new EP „Road To A Rolex“ with 7 tracks is produced by GZA and mixed by Brian Kidd.