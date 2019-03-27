Atlanta Rap Artist Adán Bean dropped his new work „Quit EP“ it is a 5 track short EP featuring Jack Preston, Jon Goode, Alex Faith. Orwell and Deacon The Villain. When Adán Bean is not trying to keep the Check Engine light off in his Honda Civic, he’s somewhere fulfilling his duties as a writer, musician and emcee. He hails from Massillon, OH but has called Atlanta home for almost 10 years. One half of the retro-progressive hip hop band, The Remnant, they’ve just released their 3rd album titled “Indian Summer”. He’s also an accomplished SEM copywriter and contributing writer to several online properties, now including Forth District.