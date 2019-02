Born Massachusetts native of Marlboro MA, A.O. is the long awaited “breath of fresh air” hip hop has needed for its revival! The initials A.O. represent Aaron Odum. He believes that a true artist is a portrayal of oneself. His obsession for lyrical precision and creativity comes from his knowledge of old school HipHop I.E Nas, Talib Qweli, Mos Def, Common, Eminem, AZ, Cannibus & Busta Rhymes. This 10 track album was Produced Mixed and Mastered by OfficialDarez.