38 Spesh – 5 Shots
Here comes a fresh new artist, 38 Spesh from Rochester New York with his new album „38 Spesh“. The whole album was produced by 38 Spesh and has 6 songs to listen. Another album is ready to drop “38 Strategies Of Raw” dropping January 25th.
<a href="http://38spesh.bandcamp.com/album/5-shots">5 Shots by 38 SPESH</a>
